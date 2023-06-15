Submit Photos/Videos
Vandals strike 3 historic monuments in downtown Augusta

Within the past week, three monuments downtown have seen vandalism firsthand. Here's a look at the situation.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Once summer comes around and school is out, there’s often an uptick in vandalism hitting neighborhoods, parks and public spaces.

This year, one target is historic monuments in Augusta.

From left: Augusta's Spanish American War monument, Masonic monument and Paine College founding...
From left: Augusta's Spanish American War monument, Masonic monument and Paine College founding marker.(Contributed)

The Spanish American War monument’s bronze emblem is bent and falling off, as if someone is trying to pry it from the concrete.

Less than 100 yards away is the Masonic monument. A Bible was on the top, but is gone now.

And then when you round the corner at Broad and 10th streets, the original Paine College founding marker is now on the ground.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Hallie Turner is talking to the people affected by this vandalism and exploring its toll on the community. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and this afternoon and evening on News 12.

Vandalism impacts everything it surrounds — businesses, economic growth, homes and more.

By one estimate, vandalism can decrease real estate value by 15%.

It also can affect the money coming into the city.

A Masonic Lodge member is beyond furious.

MORE | New push raises hopes for solving Richmond County cold cases

He said the culprits didn’t just steal an open Bible on a monument – they took something that cost years worth of saving money to place out here.

The lodge gives out tens of thousands of dollars a year in scholarships to children who need them for school, and now the lodge is going to have to cut back on some of them.

