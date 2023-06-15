Storm spares lives but not property as it sweeps across Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. - Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway as powerful storms crossed the South.

In Georgia, two people were able to escape unharmed from a house that was destroyed in Wednesday’s storms, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.

Hilton said the two people were trapped inside the home during Wednesday’s storms.

The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line near the Calhoun County line.

Hilton said just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the home was “demolished” by the storms, trapping the two people inside.

Video posted on social media showed a large funnel cloud churning on the horizon near the rural city of Blakely, and officials in nearby communities reported downed trees and snapped power lines. Connie Hobbs, the elected commission chairman for neighboring Baker County, said hail stones up to golf-ball size rained down in her yard.

In Washington County, a home caught fire after being struck by lightning , making it the second home to be struck in a week, to the exact day, according to officials. Last Wednesday, an Augusta home also caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

In Troup County, a person was reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon. There was no immediate word on that person’s condition.

In Alabama, a tornado just across the state line from Georgia wreaked havoc in Eufaula but didn’t cause any serious injuries. Many trees and houses were hit, with Mayor Jack Tibbs saying the storm caused nearly four miles of destruction.

“Luckily, we only know of one small injury, and I think it took a Band-Aid. Anytime you have a tornado, and that’s all, as far as injuries go, that’s good. All this stuff, we can clean up,” said Tibbs.

Tens of thousands of people across both Alabama and Georgia were without power Wednesday night amid the storms, according to each of the state’s power providers. At one point, the outages were affecting close to 50,000 people in Alabama alone.

Forecasters said severe storm threats could persist into Thursday, with the greatest risk across southern Alabama and Georgia into the Florida Panhandle as well as Oklahoma and parts of northern Texas and southern Kansas.

Felecia Bowser, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, called the far-reaching inland storm system unprecedented for this time of year.

“In June, we’re usually gearing up more for tropical weather,” Bowser said. “This type of widespread, aggressive precipitation ... usually occurs more so in the spring.”

