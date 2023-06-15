Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina launches first-of-its-kind behavioral health hub

On Thursday, state leaders announced what they’re calling a bold, aggressive, new approach to treating South Carolinians’ growing mental health needs.
By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
They say the innovative project – a regional behavioral health hub – will be the first of its kind in South Carolina.

“This is the future of what’s coming to South Carolina. This is the model of care that we’re going to set up regionally throughout the state, and we’re going to have a vibrant and successful behavioral health system,” said House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter.

The project announced Thursday is a unique public-private partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Mental Health, MUSC, McLeod Health, Francis Marion University and Hope Health.

The facility will offer a combination of triage, crisis stabilization, telehealth, outpatient and inpatient services – a new model in South Carolina.

Construction is slated to begin in 2024 – with the facility opening two years after that to serve the Pee Dee.

State leaders say they’ll be looking at what works there to use it as a pilot for behavioral health hubs in other regions of South Carolina.

“We’d like to get some of those models learning from quick wins, quick learning that we’re going to experience as we bring this facility up. I’m hoping in the next couple years, we start getting some replication in some other areas,” said Robby Kerr, South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services director.

Up to $100 million in state funds have been set aside for this facility, along with $5 million more from the city of Florence.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

