Shooting north of Aiken leaves 1 person dead

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County saw its second fatal shooting of the week on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Old Friar Road, about three miles north of the Aiken city limits.

A neighbor said that as of 4:30, the coroner hadn’t arrived at the scene and there was a body in the yard.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was responding to the scene.

It happened two days after another fatal shooting at 1242 Weston St. , just outside the North Augusta city limits.

Carnell Nealous III, 24, was killed in that shooting.

The shootings are part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed 100 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

