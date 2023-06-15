Shepeard Blood Center hosts drive for 13-year-old shooting victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During her first surgery, Ashton Rickard needed over 14 units of blood.

The normal human body only takes in about 10, so you can imagine her need.

All of those units were donated from our local Shepeard Blood Center. Now, you have the chance to give back.

With Saturday’s blood drive, you could play a vital role in helping fill hospital shelves with blood to help someone like Rickard.

“I got to watch her grow up and she was always a little spunky and a little sassy,” said Cameron Cook, manager of McDonald’s in Aiken and family friend.

Friends and family say Rickard’s got some fight in her and they’re gathering their resources to help out with the blood drive.

Angie Harrilson, Owner of Mcdonalds in Aiken, said: “The church reached out to us and wanted to know would we be willing to provide food for Saturday and we said ‘Absolutely.’ We’re giving them hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and sweet tea for Saturday to the donors that come,”

Helping hands are spread out all over Aiken, even at the McDonald’s on Whiskey Road.

Cook said: “We can sit here, giving out burgers and fries all day. Taking people’s money, whatever, but you know at the end of the day what matters is the mark that you make.”

They’re giving back in honor of Rickard at a time when blood is needed most.

Ben Prijatel, president of Shepeard Community Blood Center, said: Every day this week, our local hospitals right here in the CSRA have asked us for blood units that we’ve just not been able to provide. There are folks like Ashton, who are still in need and who may need blood in the future.”

And you never know when or if it could happen to you, so her friends say to please give.

Harrilson said: “Please, please because you don’t know when your family member is gonna need you know blood from the community,”

If you’d like to donate, the blood drive will be held at Mercy Church on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can donate at any of the locations across the CSRA before then, just let them know you’re donating in honor of Ashton.

