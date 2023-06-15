Submit Photos/Videos
Sen. Graham, Rep. Mace introduce ‘Protecting Older Americans Act’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) along with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and several others have introduced the "Protecting Older Americans Act."
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) along with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and several others have introduced the “Protecting Older Americans Act.”

The legislation would overturn forced arbitration clauses that prevent older citizens from seeking justice for discrimination against their age.

Forced arbitration happens when a company requires an employee to submit any potential dispute to binding arbitration as part of their employment.

This results in employees waiving their right to sue in court.

In a press release, Senator Graham released a statement saying:

“While I support arbitration as a means for resolving disputes, the idea of people signing away their legal rights in employment contracts, and other situations where there is an imbalance of power, is unacceptable. Age discrimination is real, and I believe people should have access to courtrooms in such situations.”

