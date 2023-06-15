Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputy arrested over alleged conduct at jail

Joseph Clarke
Joseph Clarke(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested in connection with misconduct at the jail, according to authorities.

On Wednesday. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of possible misconduct at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center by Deputy Jailer Joseph Clarke involving a female Public Defender’s Office employee, according to deputies.

The allegation involved sexual misconduct in an interview room.

MORE | 25-year-old man charged over alleged sex with teen

Investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Clarke with criminal attempt aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a news release from deputies.

On June 15, 2023, Clarke was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Clarke began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31, 2020. He was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was fired Thursday.

“This incident will follow the same course as any other criminal investigation, and no other information will be provided at this time,” the sheriff’s agency said in the news release.

