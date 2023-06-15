Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies search for 11-, 12-year-old boys

By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old and 12-year-old.

Isaiah Jones, 11, and Ja’Marion Sales, 12, were last seen on the 400 block of East Boundary Street on Friday.

Sales was last seen wearing Army fatigue pants. He is described as 5 feet tall.

Jones was last seen wearing a bathing suit. He is described as 5 foot 1 inches tall.

If anyone has any information on Sales or Jones, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

