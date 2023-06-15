Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg officers look for missing teen last seen in March

Tyauna Blocker, 16.
Tyauna Blocker, 16.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Tyauna Blocker, 16, is believed to have been at the American Inn on John C Calhoun Drive but has not been seen by family since March 2023, according to the department.

MORE | Gap in 24-hour vet care leaves pet owners in a pinch

Anyone with information, contact the department at (803) 534-2812 or use Tip411 by texting 847111.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Water gushes from the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Dam on June 14, 2023.
WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home
A 13-year-old girl was shot at this Walmart in Aiken.
Aiken Walmart shooting victim needs blood donors’ help

Latest News

Augusta cyberattack
City hasn’t talked to hackers, but 1 guy has. What did he learn?
Darrell Rojohn Haig, 25.
25-year-old man charged over alleged sex with teen
Georgia lawmakers analyze effects of tax credits
From left: Augusta's Spanish American War monument, Masonic monument and Paine College founding...
Vandals strike 3 historic monuments in downtown Augusta