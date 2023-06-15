Orangeburg officers look for missing teen last seen in March

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Tyauna Blocker, 16, is believed to have been at the American Inn on John C Calhoun Drive but has not been seen by family since March 2023, according to the department.

Anyone with information, contact the department at (803) 534-2812 or use Tip411 by texting 847111.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.