North Augusta High School names new head football coach

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta High School has officially removed the interim tag for Head Coach Richard Bush.

They gave him the keys to the Yellow Jackets Football Program.

Bush is stepping into the head coaching role, after his predecessor, Matt Quinn, resigned back in April after just one season.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets won their region title and made it two rounds deep into the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.