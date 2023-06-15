Submit Photos/Videos
Motion filed to block prosecutors from getting journals written by mother accused of killing toddler

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A motion was filed Thursday to block prosecutors from getting journals written by Leilani Simon. She is the mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son.

Simon is charged with murder and more after investigators say she killed her son, Quinton, and put his body in a dumpster.

She initially reported him missing in early October of 2022. Weeks later, his remains were found in a Chatham County landfill.

The new motion argues that the prosecutors’ request to get Simon’s writings violates her right to privacy and is the same thing as an unlawful search and seizure.

According to the motion, prosecutors asked Simon’s mom to hand over “all journals, diaries or other writing” from Leilani.

Leilani’s lawyers are arguing that her mom cannot give away Leilani’s documents like that.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July.

