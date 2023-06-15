Man arrested after carjacking shooting incident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is facing multiple charges after another man was shot in the arm while carjackers attempted to steal his vehicle, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 15, around 6:57 p.m., deputies responded to 3170 Skinner Mill Road in reference to shots being fired.

Once on scene, deputies found the victim with one gunshot wound to his left arm.

On June 14, Jafere Deshon Elliott, 20, was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, aggravated assault-non family gun and carjacking.

Deputies were told the victim was meeting a friend at the location, but as he backed his car into a parking space, his friend and another unknown Black male came running up to the vehicle.

According to the victim, they told him to get out of the vehicle so they could steal it.

Bradshaw was then shot in the arm. Both suspects got into the vehicle and fled the scene, according to officials.

According to authorities, a FLOCK camera picked up the vehicle, and officers were told to be on the lookout.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

