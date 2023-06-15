Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local resident calls for 24-hour emergency vet care in CSRA

“This here is our only little male. That’s Sky,” said Pierce.
“This here is our only little male. That’s Sky,” said Pierce.(wrdw)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In any emergency situation, you want to get to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.

Sometimes when you arrive there is a wait time, but what about your pet?

In Augusta, there is only one 24-hour emergency animal clinic, the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital. But it is only open 24 hours on certain days. So where do you go?

We spoke with one woman who had to take her pet to Columbia for emergency care.

Lydia Pierce made a post on the Nextdoor app less than a week ago about her experience.

MORE | Nonprofit presents $1.2M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

She’s calling for pet lovers to discuss ideas for a 24/7 emergency animal care clinic in our area. A majority of these comments agree with her- one saying they had to make four trips to Columbia to get their dog care.

The goal of the meeting is to get a general idea of where to start.

“This here is our only little male. That’s Sky,” said Pierce.

He’s like any other pup- playful, happy, and seeks attention. Three weeks ago, playful moments were almost no more.

“Little Sky here ate a nut from a Sago palm. And while he didn’t even eat the whole thing, he just ate a little piece of it,” said Pierce. “By the time that happened, all the vets had already closed.”

Leaving Sky to travel more than an hour to get care.

MORE | ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Stomp’ and more coming to Columbia County

“I wasn’t even able to drive. Because I was so upset,” she said. “The minute we walked in they took him to the back.”

Then the waiting began.

“When the doctor came out and said ‘I just want you to know he’s got a 50/50 chance of survival. He might not make it,’” said Pierce.

Sky is lucky to be alive.

“If we would have had to have gone further than we did, I don’t know whether he’d be here or not. If we would have had a local availability, you know, we wouldn’t have had to speed to Columbia,” said Pierce.

MORE | ‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

It was the wake-up call Sky’s owner needed.

“We’re asking for ideas of how to go about getting this started,” she said.

Now, she’s calling on the community for a solution.

“If it works in Columbia, why can’t it work in Augusta? We want input suggestions of how to go about this and make it happen,” said Pierce.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the Stratford Clubhouse on Aylesbury Drive. It starts at 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Mom accused of leaving toddler alone while delivering DoorDash
Khalil Hudson
20-year-old wanted in Augusta home invasion, aggravated assault

Latest News

North Augusta High School names new head football coach
North Augusta High School Head Coach Richard Bush
North Augusta High School names new head football coach
Brother, sister duo compete in Vaughn Taylor Championship
A brother and sister duo competed in the Vaughn Taylor Championship.
Brother, sister duo compete in Vaughn Taylor Championship