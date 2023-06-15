Local graduate to compete in Distinguished Young Woman National Program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent Fox Creek graduate is in Mobile, Alabama to compete in the Distinguished Young Woman National Program.

Juliana Guest is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

Finals is June 22, 23, and 24.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential.

South Carolina Chairman Jordan Hudson says Guest will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall and plans to pursue a career as a trauma surgeon.

Throughout their two-week stay, the state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for the final performance.

Participants will be evaluated in scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression.

Organizers say their mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities.

Visit distinguishedyw.org for information on how to view the live webcast. You can also find information if you know a high school junior looking to enter the program.

