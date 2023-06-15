Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local graduate to compete in Distinguished Young Woman National Program

She is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent Fox Creek graduate is in Mobile, Alabama to compete in the Distinguished Young Woman National Program.

Juliana Guest is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

Finals is June 22, 23, and 24.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential.

South Carolina Chairman Jordan Hudson says Guest will attend the University of South Carolina in the fall and plans to pursue a career as a trauma surgeon.

MORE | Imperial Theatre sees big renovations during six-week break

Throughout their two-week stay, the state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for the final performance.

Participants will be evaluated in scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression.

Organizers say their mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities.

Visit distinguishedyw.org for information on how to view the live webcast. You can also find information if you know a high school junior looking to enter the program.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Fans upset about lack of tickets, prices for comedy show
Water gushes from the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Dam on June 14, 2023.
WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home

Latest News

City of Augusta government launches new TikTok account
Imperial Theatre sees big renovations during six-week break
‘Betty’s Bash Paddle Race’ celebrates Riverside Park in Evans
Vandals strike 3 historic monuments in downtown Augusta
Officials brace for delay in opening new North Augusta school