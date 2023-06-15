Submit Photos/Videos
Lightning strikes again, sparks second home fire in a week

A home in Washington County caught fire after being struck by lightning, making it the second home to be struck in a week, to the exact day, according to officials.(WPTA)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home in Washington County caught fire after being struck by lightning, making it the second home to be struck in a week, to the exact day, according to officials.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the home located on the 1700 Block of Highway 68 was struck on Wednesday around 5:13 p.m.

MORE | WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake

The fire caused no injuries, officials say.

Last Wednesday, an Augusta home also caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

