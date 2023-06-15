Lightning strikes again, sparks second home fire in a week

TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home in Washington County caught fire after being struck by lightning, making it the second home to be struck in a week, to the exact day, according to officials.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the home located on the 1700 Block of Highway 68 was struck on Wednesday around 5:13 p.m.

The fire caused no injuries, officials say.

Last Wednesday, an Augusta home also caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

