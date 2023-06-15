Imperial Theatre sees big renovations during six-week break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Imperial Theatre is going through a big renovation.

$1.5 million was used for new paint and plaster to reupholster their mezzanine seats.

Along with SPLOST funds, the community also played a big part in the transformation to restore the historic theatre to its former glory.

Rows of scaffolding line the alley next to the Imperial Theater as improvements inside ramp up.

Years back, the Imperial Theater took on a series of projects, but the lack of getting scaffolding prevented them from reaching the heights they’re now able to touch.

“We have the time and funds. Thank heavens,” said Charles Scavullo, executive director of Imperial Theater.

The theater says they had six to eight weeks of no shows which they were able to take advantage of to start the first phase of a larger five-phase project.

“It’s good, it’s good. It’s always good to be moving forward and taking action. We will be involved in a capital campaign probably near the end of this year to raise the funds to do the additional work but for now, I’m happy to be able to get this work done,” said Scavullo.

Over the next six weeks, ceilings, walls, and frames around the stage will be scraped and re-painted.

“We’re very, very thankful for the board and staff and volunteers in the Imperial Theatre and very thankful for the community support that we received over the many years that the theater has been here,” said Scavullo.

The theatre’s longer-term projects include adding an elevator and improving concessions, dressing rooms, and front entrance.

They’ll look to start fundraising for the rest after this part of the project is done in six weeks.

Their next show is in August.

While the theatre is in its downtime, they plan to continue the seating re-upholstery project in the first and second balcony sections.

