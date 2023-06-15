Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Fans upset about lack of tickets, prices for comedy show
Water gushes from the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Dam on June 14, 2023.
WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home

Latest News

‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
5th raccoon in about a month tests positive for rabies
What the Tech: These Father’s Day gifts are better than a gift card
Opening night for "Freaky Friday" by the Augusta Jr. Players
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue