Georgia, South Carolina rank near top in student loan debt

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The state of Georgia ranks second in the highest student loan debt, and South Carolina ranks No. 4.

Separate studies by Scholaroo and CreditDonkey both found Georgia has some of the highest student debt in the country per borrower, with an average of $41,000 to $42,000 per borrower.

South Carolina ranked No. 4 in the Scholaroo study, with an average debt of $39,000.

Topping the list was Maryland, with Virginia at No. 3.

One Georgia student loan borrower wasn’t surprised by the Peach State’s ranking.

“Look at the number of schools in Georgia, look at the fact that there’s out-of-state tuition charged at many of these institutions,” Alexis Hill said.

Hill graduated from Georgia State University with about $80,000 of student loan debt.

When the current federal pause on loan payments ends in October, Hill will be looking at a remaining $30,000 to pay.

“I’m not excited about it. It’ll be taking away from other things,” she said. “But I’m ready to start paying it.”

