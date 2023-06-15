Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered afternoon storms into our Father’s Day weekend. Highs becoming more seasonal near 90.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will stay mild into the upper 60s by morning. Scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of storms: 40%.

Drier and warmer weather is expected for Friday and the Father’s Day weekend. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with temps low 90s, we will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday but should be a nice weekend with seasonal temps. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chance will remain high through the first half of next week. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the mid-80s with muggy conditions. Right now it’s looking like a few storms on Monday could be on the stronger side, be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

