Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FIRST ALERT WILL be allowed to expire at midnight tonight with most of the severe weather moving to our south. An additional scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible but the overall severe risk has come to an end. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

Drier and warmer weather is expected for Friday and the Father’s Day Weekend. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with temps low 90s, we will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday but should be a nice weekend with seasonal temps. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chance will remain high through the first half of next week. With higher rain chances temps will stay below average in the mid-80s with muggy conditions. Right now it’s looking like a few storms on Monday could be on the stronger side, be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

