Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve stayed dry in Augusta this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible late tonight with some storms packing a little bit of a punch. There is a level 1 marginal risk for isolated severe storms tonight. Storms will likely arrive to the Augusta area closer to 9pm so any outdoor plans beforehand you’ll be in good shape.

Drier and warmer weather is expected for Friday and the Father’s Day weekend. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with temps low 90s, we will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday but should be a nice weekend with seasonal temps. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chance will remain high through most of next week. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the mid-80s with muggy conditions. Right now it’s looking like a few of those storms on Monday could be on the stronger side, be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

