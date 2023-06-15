Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Scattered storms later tonight. Highs becoming more seasonal near 90 this weekend.
Highs This Weekend
Highs This Weekend
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve stayed dry in Augusta this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible late tonight with some storms packing a little bit of a punch. There is a level 1 marginal risk for isolated severe storms tonight. Storms will likely arrive to the Augusta area closer to 9pm so any outdoor plans beforehand you’ll be in good shape.

Drier and warmer weather is expected for Friday and the Father’s Day weekend. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny with temps low 90s, we will notice a little more cloud cover for Sunday but should be a nice weekend with seasonal temps. Rain and storm chances will go up slightly by Sunday night with another system expected to move through the region.

Storm chance will remain high through most of next week. With higher rain chances, temps will stay below average in the mid-80s with muggy conditions. Right now it’s looking like a few of those storms on Monday could be on the stronger side, be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Fans upset about lack of tickets, prices for comedy show
Water gushes from the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Dam on June 14, 2023.
WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home

Latest News

This Georgia house was destroyed by a storm on June 14, 2023.
Storm spares lives but not property as it sweeps across Georgia
Highs This Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Scattered PM Storms
Few Sct. Storms, Highs in the 90s
scattered storms tomorrow
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino