City of Augusta government launches new TikTok account

Augusta, Ga.
Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has launched a TikTok page to share news and information with the community.

The city’s first posts include highlights of artwork downtown and the new “Breaking Barriers” exhibit by the Greater Augusta Arts Council in the city gallery.

Nick Viland is meeting with city officials to learn more about the goals of the channel and other government regulations on social media. Check for updates here and on News 12 at 6 p.m.

