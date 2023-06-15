Airline deals with smoky odor in cabin at Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some fliers were stuck for a while on a plane with smoke in the cabin earlier this week at the Augusta Regional Airport.

A smoky odor was reported Wednesday prior to departure of SkyWest Delta Connection Flight 3801 from Augusta to Atlanta, according to SkyWest.

The aircraft returned to the gate where passengers deplaned and were booked on later flights.

It took about 90 minutes to coordinate with the ground team on returning to the gate with the weather conditions, according to SkyWest.

