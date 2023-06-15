Aiken Walmart shooting victim leaves hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ashton Rickard, the 13-year-old girl injured in a shooting at an Aiken Walmart , has gone home from the hospital.

Her mother broke the news in a Facebook post just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ashton was badly injured when she was shot June 7 in the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

Christopher Foreman, 32, was been arrested and was denied bond . The motive is unclear.

The community has come together in support of Ashton, sending her cards , selling bracelets to raise money for medical costs and organizing a blood drive.

The blood drive is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road. Donors are asked to make an appointment online .

Ashton’s life was saved in part from more than 20 blood products donated by local donors, and more blood may be needed in the future.

“You never know when someone in your family will need blood,” said Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Community Blood Center.

We talked to Rickard’s great aunt, who is also a pastor at the church about the uplifting community event.

“Ashton works in our media department upstairs for Sunday morning services. She’s involved in that. She’s involved in our youth. She gives hugs. Every time you see her, she smiles,” said Angie Murphy, Rickard’s great-aunt.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

On Sundays, you’ll find the sanctuary full of people who love her. This week, they’ve dropped off cards and gifts for her.

This weekend, the gift of life as they donate blood.

“Ashton received 14 units of blood in her first surgery, and that came from Shepeard’s Blood supply. Our family is very, very grateful that it was available. So, to give it back to them to say thank you to them we organized a blood drive that will take place here,” said Murphy.

They’re giving back, hoping to touch someone’s life the way the Aiken community has touched theirs.

The love from local businesses just keeps on giving.

Sharon Squires, owner of Vendor Street, said: “Even though we’re a small town, we all come together with a big heart. You can purchase these here at Vendor Street. They’re $5 and all of the $5 is going straight to Ashton’s family.”

And Ashton’s great-aunt says the family is so grateful.

“I would also like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the community from her family,” she said. “They are so extremely grateful. She is doing well, but she’s got a long road ahead of her.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.