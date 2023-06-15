Submit Photos/Videos
Officials brace for delay in opening new North Augusta school

Highland Springs Middle School
Highland Springs Middle School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County school and district officials are preparing for the possibility of a delayed opening to Highland Springs Middle School.

This comes after weather delaying completion, backordered supplies and the start of Aiken County Public Schools’ 2023-2024 school year that is just six weeks away.

“We are pushing, of course, for occupancy by July 25,” Chief Officer of Operations Dr. Corey Murphy stated. “But we want students, their families and our community to know that we have developed a contingency plan for Highland Springs students to begin the year at a temporary school location, if necessary.”

A contingency plan was created with several schools in the area, as well as Aiken Technical College, and would only be placed into effect if the campus isn’t ready for the State Department’s Office of School Facilities final inspection, which is scheduled for July 12.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina rank near top in student loan debt

As part of the plan, Highland Springs’ sixth grade students would be temporarily housed at North Augusta Middle School on their own wing of the campus. Seventh and eighth grade students would occupy the second floor of Aiken Technical College’s 100 Building, as well as the 700 building next door, utilizing 18 classrooms, the gymnasium and a reception area at Aiken Tech before college students return for fall semester.

Paul Knox Middle School would house a special programs self-contained classroom for Highland Springs students requiring those services as it is equipped with an appropriate available space to meet student needs.

Transportation will be provided to students during the temporary arrangement which, if implemented, would be short-term before occupancy of the new school campus.

The contingency plan will also ensure that school meals are available for students.

“Our hope is that this is nothing more than a plan,” Highland Springs Middle School Principal Paige Day shared.

