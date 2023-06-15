25-year-old man charged over alleged sex with teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is behind bars and accused of molesting a teenage girl while her dad was away, according to authorities.

According to inmate bookings, Darrell Rojohn Haig, 25, is charged with child molestation and rape.

On May 29, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Augusta University Medical Center about a past sexual assault.

Deputies meet with the victim’s father, who said their neighbor came over to their home, climbed into bed and had sex with the teen while the dad was out of town.

Deputies were told the victim called the dad and the woman he was with twice to tell them about her pain but didn’t say anything else.

Once they arrived back home, the 13-year-old girl told them what happened, according to an incident report.

She told deputies she must have left the front door unlocked when she let the dog out, and that’s how Haig must have entered.

She told deputies after the incident, Haig left the home. The dad told deputies Haig was a trusted family friend and the only male allowed in his residence.

Haig was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday.

