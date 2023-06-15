Submit Photos/Videos
Driver taken to hospital after lawn mower tractor accident in Aiken

By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of an accident involving a lawn mower tractor and a plumbing truck.

Public safety says the call came in at 2:04 p.m. near the Aiken County Government Center on University Parkway.

Officials say the plumbing truck hit the back of the tractor, causing the tractor to flip over and pin the driver underneath.

Tractor driver was mowing the side of University Parkway.
Tractor driver was mowing the side of University Parkway.(WRDW)

The driver of the tractor was sent to a local hospital. Officials say he was conscious when he left the scene.

The truck driver was not injured, according to officials.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Truck and lawn mower tractor accident on University Parkway