S.C. lawmakers reach deal on bond reform, send bill to McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After months of urging from Gov. Henry McMaster, a bill to reform South Carolina’s bond law is now headed to his desk.

Lawmakers agreed on a compromise Wednesday – negotiating differences between what the House of Representatives and the Senate passed earlier this year.

The bill has been a major priority for state lawmakers and law enforcement.

Under the bill, bond would be automatically revoked for people who commit a violent crime or a felony involving a gun while out on bond for another felony gun or violent offense.

Then a new bond hearing would have to be held in circuit court – and it would be harder for them to bond out if they keep reoffending.

Lawmakers struck a compromise to add five years in prison for people convicted of committing a violent crime while out on bond for a different violent crime.

That would be considered a separate indictment, so the person would get a new trial and a new jury.

“We still adhered to what we believe is the law of the land in the greatest country in the history of the world, that when we have a person that they’re presumed innocent,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington. “But we do have a problem when we have someone that is out on bond and they commit another crime, so we’re attempting to address those issues.”

But some lawmakers argued it would be unfair and potentially unconstitutional to add on that time for someone who was not found guilty of that initial charge – because without it, they wouldn’t have been out on bond in the first place.

“This bill does not punish a single person for saying you did something wrong that you didn’t do,” said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland. “This bill does not punish a single judge because they denied bond for somebody who should be on the street.”

The bill also includes new electronic monitoring requirements, plus a guarantee that people whose bond is revoked under this bill could get a trial within six months, giving judges some discretion to delay that.

Lawmakers say they had been negotiating this compromise for weeks – and it ultimately got approval in both chambers Wednesday – to send it to the governor.

