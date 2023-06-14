Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nonprofit presents $1.2M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

This money will help support clinical trials for pediatric cancer patients and treatment...
This money will help support clinical trials for pediatric cancer patients and treatment therapies.(WRDW)
By Emma Ellis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georgia received a $1.2 million donation from CureSearch.

This money will help support clinical trials for pediatric cancer patients and treatment therapies.

Michael Miller’s family knows about the effects of cancer more than most.

“My daughter says that we are the luckiest unlucky family in America. We’ve had four cancers,” said Miller, CureSearch for Children’s Cancer board member.

Around 25 years ago, his daughter was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

MORE | Ga. senators ponder need for hospitals to get permits

“At that time, I opened up an old textbook that said, and this is the first sentence, “leukemia: an almost always fatal blood disease”,” he said.

Because of these experiences, Miller decided to get involved with CureSearch for Children’s Cancer.

Libby Fennell is the director of development for CureSearch for Children’s Cancer. She said, “At CureSearch, our mission is to fund pediatric cancer research in early-phase clinical trials that are on a fast track to being a drug and a therapy that can be used for children facing the hardest cancers with the highest unmet need.”

This award will fund research aimed at developing therapy and treating children with relapsed brain tumors.

MORE | Augusta Prep gets $500,000 boost to scholarship program

“Today, through the research that’s being done here, and throughout the country, 91 percent of the children survive ALL leukemia, and we want to get brain cancer into that same category of survival,” said Fennell.

For Miller and his family, projects like these are a matter of life or death.

“My wife has had breast cancer, my daughter has had leukemia, I’ve had two types of cancer, and yet because of science, because of research, because research dollars have gone to finding cures, we are all here today,” said Miller.

CureSearch hopes this funding will help doctors give children new, less intense options for treatment and improve their quality of life.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Mom accused of leaving toddler alone while delivering DoorDash
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home
Khalil Hudson
20-year-old wanted in Augusta home invasion, aggravated assault

Latest News

Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
S.C. congressmen introduce bill after choir stopped by Capitol Police
Speedometer
Dozens caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate
Fort Johnson in Vernon Parish, La.
La. Army post renamed for Black WWI hero who got Medal of Honor
Augusta University professor breaks down the Trump indictment