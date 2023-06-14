‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Stomp’ and more coming to Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The performance lineup is out for the 2023-2024 “Broadway in Columbia County” season at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center:

“Mean Girls,” Nov. 30, 2023: The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies.

“Stomp,” Jan. 24, 2024: The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews.

“Come From Away,” Feb. 20, 2024: The true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” May 1, 2024: Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.

The four-show ticket package starts at $185. Individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows.

Subscriptions are on sale now. Current subscribers can renew, and new subscribers can purchase their season tickets at TheCenterOfCC.com/Broadway. For questions or additional information, email ccpacinfo@columbiacountyga.gov.

