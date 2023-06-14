MARTA to sink old rail cars off Georgia’s coast, creating artificial reef

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From the streets of Atlanta to the shores of Savannah, MARTA will begin sinking a series of old rail cars into the Atlantic Ocean this summer.

MARTA Sustainability Director Richard Thomas says the cars will create a stable area for corals and algae to grow and will attract fish and other underwater organisms.

“Rail cars have been proven to be fully functional as artificial habitats offering support to smaller marine life,” Thomas said.

Last week, MARTA’s board of directors approved a $2.1 million deal for a contracting company to clean and strip eight rail cars before they’re submerged in the Atlantic Ocean by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the artificial reef program began decades ago and has helped fuel not only underwater environments but also local economies by increasing tourism and commercial fishing.

According to Georgia’s DNR Coastal Resources Division, there are currently 30 artificial reefs along Georgia’s coast made of things like tugboats, chicken cages, and old barges.

MARTA plans to “reef” their first-ever cars in August to avoid contact with the Right Whale, an endangered species, per federal guidelines.

During a MARTA board meeting, leaders noted that DNR will foot some of the bill, but did not clarify how much.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.