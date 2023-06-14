Submit Photos/Videos
La. Army post renamed for Black WWI hero who got Medal of Honor

The U.S. Army Joint Readiness Training Center in Vernon Parish now bares a new name.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT JOHNSON, La. - In a preview of what’s to come for Fort Gordon, a U.S. Army post in western Louisiana was renamed to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.

Fort Johnson had previously been named after a Confederate commander, Leonidas Polk. The renaming on Tuesday is part of the U.S. military’s efforts to address historic racial injustice — work that included changing the names of nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers.

MORE | Fort Gordon celebrates the Army’s birthday with sunrise run

While serving on the front lines of France in 1918, Johnson fought off a German night raid near the Argonne Forest, according to the National Museum of the United States Army.

Johnson was wounded 21 times while beating back the attacking forces. He also prevented a wounded Black comrade from being taken prisoner when, after running out of grenades and ammunition, he killed two German soldiers with his knife.

“His frantic attacks broke the German morale and the enemy raiding party retreated,” the Army museum’s biography of Johnson says.

CLOSER TO HOME:

  • A similar name change is pending for Fort Gordon in Georgia. The post, named for a Confederate military figure, is becoming Fort Eisenhower, named for the former president and World War II hero. The tentative date is Oct. 27 for Fort Eisenhower’s commissioning.

He survived the war, and former President Theodore Roosevelt named him one of the five bravest Americans to serve in the conflict. He insisted he was no hero, and the Army biography quotes him as saying, “There wasn’t anything so fine about it. Just fought for my life. A rabbit would have done that.”

His brave actions were recognized nearly a century later when he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015 “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

However, Johnson’s actions were not recognized by the Army, which denied him a disability allowance and did not award him a Purple Heart. Due to his injuries, he struggled after returning home to Albany, New York, and died of a heart condition in 1929. He was 32 years old.

MORE | Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier

The current process of renaming nine Army posts marks the first time bases will be named after Black soldiers and women.

Earlier this month, Fort Bragg in North Carolina became Fort Liberty, and Fort Benning in Georgia was renamed Fort Moore last month.

The original naming process involved members of local communities, although Black residents were left out of the conversations. Bases were named after soldiers born or raised nearby, no matter how effectively they performed their duties. Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg is widely regarded among historians as a poor leader who did not have the respect of his troops.

