Fort Gordon hosts summer camps for middle, high school students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Cyber District’s Alliance for Cyber Education is funding and hosting three cyber-patriot summer campuses this year.

It’s a program designed for middle and high school students interested in going into cyber security when they’re older.

It’s the first fully in-person camp they’ve hosted since the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Alliance Tom Clark says they enjoy teaching kids who are eager to learn.

“One of the unique things this year is we partnered up with the boys and girls club. And they pick them up, drop them off, and we’re ecstatic about that partnership,” said Clark.

They tell us there are about eight students from the boys and girls club. Some from the seven counties surrounding Fort Gordon, and even across the river.

There are three camps planned for the summer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.