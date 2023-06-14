Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fort Gordon celebrates the Army’s birthday with sunrise run

The run started just after 5:30 a.m.
The run started just after 5:30 a.m.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon gathered at Barton Field for their traditional U.S. Army birthday run.

Today is the Army’s 248th birthday.

“We got the entire installation out here, including service members from the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, and even the Space Corps to go out for about a three-mile jog around the installation this morning,” said Major General Paul Stanton.

He says this has become a tradition every time the Army celebrates a birthday.

Every single person at Fort Gordon wakes up before sunrise to run together.

MORE | Augusta Prep gets $500,000 boost to scholarship program

“We all signed up to defend and support the Constitution of the United States, and we couldn’t be prouder to be out here early in the morning to help celebrate,” said Stanton.

Colonel Robert Murach said: “It’s very exciting to be a part of something so large and so important to this nation.

Murach helped cut the cake. He’s spent more time in the Army than he expected.

MORE | Preview released for baseball movie shot in Augusta

“Quickly realized that I loved being in the Army, and now six years turned into over 33,” he said.

He likes this day, and Stanton does too.

Stanton says this is one of the only times the entire base comes together.

“It gives me the chills. It’s why I’m part of this business because I know that the soldiers in this formation have my back and are gonna stand on the left or the right and help me out when I need help,” said Stanton.

The run started just after 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Mom accused of leaving toddler alone while working DoorDash
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home
Khalil Hudson
20-year-old wanted in Augusta home invasion, aggravated assault

Latest News

Task force look at ways to ease S.C. teacher shortage
Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Arrest made in fatal shooting in front of Aiken park
A water reservoir is connected to the back of the machine where you’re encouraged to use only...
What the Tech: Try a cocktail machine for Father’s Day