Fort Gordon celebrates the Army’s birthday with sunrise run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon gathered at Barton Field for their traditional U.S. Army birthday run.

Today is the Army’s 248th birthday.

“We got the entire installation out here, including service members from the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, and even the Space Corps to go out for about a three-mile jog around the installation this morning,” said Major General Paul Stanton.

He says this has become a tradition every time the Army celebrates a birthday.

Every single person at Fort Gordon wakes up before sunrise to run together.

“We all signed up to defend and support the Constitution of the United States, and we couldn’t be prouder to be out here early in the morning to help celebrate,” said Stanton.

Colonel Robert Murach said: “It’s very exciting to be a part of something so large and so important to this nation.

Murach helped cut the cake. He’s spent more time in the Army than he expected.

“Quickly realized that I loved being in the Army, and now six years turned into over 33,” he said.

He likes this day, and Stanton does too.

Stanton says this is one of the only times the entire base comes together.

“It gives me the chills. It’s why I’m part of this business because I know that the soldiers in this formation have my back and are gonna stand on the left or the right and help me out when I need help,” said Stanton.

The run started just after 5:30 a.m.

