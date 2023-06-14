Fans upset about lack of tickets, prices for comedy show

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Comedian Matt Rife is bringing his tour to Columbia County.

Yet fans across the nation and the CSRA are upset that they couldn’t get their hands on a ticket.

Some of the comments on Rife’s Instagram page are from fans complaining about the price and the sold-out shows.

Some waited in multiple pre-sale lines but still could not get their hands on one.

So why is it so hard for fans here to grab one?

We talked to the director of the Columbia County Performing Arts Center to find out.

Getting in the doors at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center is in high demand for a comedy show in December. Even with adding a second show, it wasn’t enough to meet the demand.

“My alarm went off in my phone oh y’all Matt Rife tickets are on sale I have to log in,” said Kelley Klein, Matt Rife fan.

After logging on, Klein got put into a queue, hopeful to get Matt Rife tickets.

Rife recently exploded in popularity on social media and is now touring around the world, including Evans.

“I was 1252. I was in the car riding to Savannah, and it went pretty fast and was like ‘alright I’m in,’” said Klein.

She and so many others across the country got upsetting news.

“Only to hear they were sold out,” she said.

Rife sold out both shows here and on other sites globally.

The performing arts center says this show is bringing the most excitement in the building’s history.

“When I shared the post initially people commented ‘Oh, he’s so funny I’m going to try and get tickets’, I thought then this could be a problem,” said Klein.

Concern also comes from secondary sites coming in for re-sell.

Josh Small, general manager of Columbia County Performing Arts Center, said: “So obviously it’s not what we want to see. We want to see as many of the community be able to buy seats to shows and see the shows at this building. But you know, unfortunately for this show, there were a few instances where we were not able to do.”

Jacking up the prices to get a seat if you weren’t one of the few to get a ticket initially.

Klein said: “They’re $400 to $500. Personally, I won’t pay that kind of money to see anything.”

Even Rife is telling fans to not buy re-sell tickets, leaving fans frustrated.

“It’s just the whole process of trying to get tickets through Ticketmaster these days is disappointing, to say the least,” said Klein.

The county says every show is different and the performer controls the tickets, but the performing arts center does what it can to get tickets to those in the community.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.