Brother, sister duo compete in Vaughn Taylor Championship

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf is already a hard individual sport, but playing with your family can be an added layer.

A brother and sister duo competed in the Vaughn Taylor Championship.

Watching golf has become Trina Martin’s second job. Her first is mom to Nathan and Sarah.

MORE | Vaughn Taylor Championship moves to Bartram Trail Golf Club

“We were trying to find a sport that I only had to go one direction for. So, and their dad loves golf, I cannot golf at all. I was a swimmer anyway,” said Trina.

They took to golf like a fish in water.

“They get along very well in a practice round. And then when practice rounds are playing around on the courses over, they get very competitive with each other,” said Trina.

Nathan said: “We share feedback back and forth between rounds, depending on what hole is playing harder or not.”

MORE | Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

Sarah said: “I really like how he handles a bad shot because he kind of just like brushes it off and he takes it really easy because it’s not the end of the world.”

Watching it all happen is a sport in itself for Mom.

“I usually check out their attitude in the morning and see who’s more stressed or who’s relaxed or who’s anxious. And then I will usually set out most of the time with Sarah, but when Nathan I have to be unnoticeable, sometimes just because I get more nervous.”

And even on the bad days, “They take it very well. I don’t take it very well,” said Trina.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

