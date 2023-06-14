Brother, sister duo compete in Vaughn Taylor Championship

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf is already a hard individual sport, but playing with your family can be an added layer.

A brother and sister duo competed in the Vaughn Taylor Championship.

Watching golf has become Trina Martin’s second job. Her first is mom to Nathan and Sarah.

“We were trying to find a sport that I only had to go one direction for. So, and their dad loves golf, I cannot golf at all. I was a swimmer anyway,” said Trina.

They took to golf like a fish in water.

“They get along very well in a practice round. And then when practice rounds are playing around on the courses over, they get very competitive with each other,” said Trina.

Nathan said: “We share feedback back and forth between rounds, depending on what hole is playing harder or not.”

Sarah said: “I really like how he handles a bad shot because he kind of just like brushes it off and he takes it really easy because it’s not the end of the world.”

Watching it all happen is a sport in itself for Mom.

“I usually check out their attitude in the morning and see who’s more stressed or who’s relaxed or who’s anxious. And then I will usually set out most of the time with Sarah, but when Nathan I have to be unnoticeable, sometimes just because I get more nervous.”

And even on the bad days, “They take it very well. I don’t take it very well,” said Trina.

