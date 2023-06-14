Augusta commissioners talk on solutions for Olive Road bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Olive Road bridge has become a dangerous magnet for truck drivers over the years.

The clearance at the Olive Road overpass is only 10 feet 5 inches and we’ve lost count of how many times it’s been hit.

But on Tuesday, Augusta commissioners may have come up with another way to warn drivers.

The new plan involves technology.

Blinking signs throughout the stretch on both sides leading up to Olive Road bridge try to warn drivers the bridge is lower than others, even with the warnings more possible solutions are being brought to the table.

On a typical day, the sound of travel through the bridge is a constant, until it’s not.

“Oh man, it shakes the whole house. So, it feels like an earthquake. But since I’ve been living here so long, I know what it is, and I can see it from my backyard,” said Wyatt Jones, who lives near the Olive Road bridge.

It isn’t the sound of a train coming through. Instead, it’s a truck slamming into the olive bridge road, sending shockwaves into Jones’ house.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s scary. Now I know what it is. But the first time it happened I literally thought I was experiencing an earthquake,” said Jones.

Even though the city says there are more than 30 signs to prevent it from happening, it still does.

“I mean, you know, all the blinking stop signs and the things on the road and the things that tell you how high you can be to go under there,” said Jones.

Now the commission is looking for a solution.

Jordon Johnson, commissioner, said: “I don’t think there’s much we can do.”>

Johnson is the commissioner of the district where the train overpass is.

He says talks need to happen with CSX for a better solution.

“CSX has to take the front-row seat here. They have to drive the train, no pun intended to get this resolution. The city can’t do it all,” said Johnson.

What about hanging something over the road, warning drivers? Earlier this month, traffic engineering told us the city would be liable for any damage it might cause.

“I’m very much against hanging something in the road because as soon as I do, it becomes Augusta’s responsibility, and if somebody strikes that pipe or whatever we hang in the road it becomes our liability and our problem,” said John Ussery, Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering.

The commission did move forward with one idea- to add a warning to GPS systems when drivers approach the Olive Road Bridge.

Johnson said: “I don’t think any piece of legislation or any device that we put up will solve this issue. Folks have to just use common sense. Don’t hit the bridge if you can’t fit under don’t go under it.”

Adding a warning will have more discussion next week at Augusta’s full commission.

We reached out to CSX after the meeting and still have yet to hear back. When we do, we’ll let you know where things stand.

Commission also talked about the idea of hanging something over the road, and while they didn’t rule it out, they did not send it on to the full commission for a vote.

