Aiken Walmart shooting victim needs help through blood donations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive supporting a young girl badly injured when she was shot at an Aiken Walmart .

The family of Ashton Rickard, 13, is asking the community to help by donating blood on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road.

The drive will be held in the gym at the church’s family life center.

Ashley’s life was saved in part from more than 20 blood products donated by local donors, and more blood may be needed in the future, according to the blood center.

“You never know when someone in your family will need blood,” said Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Community Blood Center.

Shepeard will have extra staff on hand for the blood drive. Donors are asked to make an appointment by going to Shepeard’s website or using this link: https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/29891.

Over the past three years, the FDA has amended many of its donor eligibility criteria. Those who previously couldn’t donate blood for various reasons may find they’re now eligible.

