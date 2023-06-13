YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County boy got in trouble over online threats, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a deputy was sent to a home in the 4400 block of Dogwood Way in Evans to investigate an online threat.

The FBI had contacted sheriff’s investigators after receiving an online tip about a possible act of violence at a local elementary school from YouTube. The FBI traced the transmission to the Dogwood Way address, according to deputies.

A boy at the home admitted making the online threats in a YouTube livestream and stated that he did it as a joke, according to the deputy.

The boy was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center for processing and turned over to his parents’ custody, according to deputies.

