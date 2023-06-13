Submit Photos/Videos
Vehicle overturns, unknown injuries, on Walton Way Extension

By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car overturned after a two vehicle accident on Walton Way Extension this morning, according to authorities.

Dispatch says around 7:36 a.m. the called came in for an overturned vehicle on the intersection of Walton Way Extension and Wheeler Road.

MORE | Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA

Injuries were called in, however dispatch says at this time there are unknown injuries.

As of 8:20 a.m. traffic has been cleared, dispatch says.

