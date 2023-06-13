Vehicle overturns, unknown injuries, on Walton Way Extension

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car overturned after a two vehicle accident on Walton Way Extension this morning, according to authorities.

Dispatch says around 7:36 a.m. the called came in for an overturned vehicle on the intersection of Walton Way Extension and Wheeler Road.

Injuries were called in, however dispatch says at this time there are unknown injuries.

As of 8:20 a.m. traffic has been cleared, dispatch says.

