Vaughn Taylor Championship moves to Bartram Trail Golf Club

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Vaughn Taylor Championship is back and this time it’s at the Bartram Trail Golf Club.

Junior golfers traveled to Evans from all over the United States and Canada.

For the last couple of years, the Vaughn Taylor championship has skipped around the CSRA. It was played at Jones Creek and most recently at Mount Vintage.

Now it’s at its new home, Bartram Trail, and the reason why it’s just a little closer to home.

A new course and new challenges are a reason to turn up the heat at the Vaughn Taylor Championship.

“I feel like every hole is different. You got some long holes, some short holes, you got a lot of wedges in your hands, and some scoring opportunities. So, it’s just a fun course to play,” said Vaughn Taylor, PGA tour golfer.

MORE | Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

Since 2019, the Vaughn Taylor championship was played 30 miles away in North Augusta. Before that, it was played at Jones Creek.

Two courses that carried pros and cons.

“The last -Jones Creek and in Mount Vintage, the kids struggled with scores, I think like single digits would win every year,” said Taylor.

He says Bartram Trail is a perfect balance.

“Coming here, I thought it would be lower for sure that the course is shorter, a little wider open. Past, places have been tight, narrow, and hilly. And just to challenge, you know, all the way around for the kids,” said Taylor.

Taylor took the north out of North Augusta.

“We’re looking for a course, you know, in the guest area, and this is a little closer to Augusta. And just works out logistically for a lot of people. And this is, you know, hopefully, our home for a while now,” said Taylor.

