Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

VA Augusta 1st to use innovative tech to reduce chronic pain

Bedder says Axon Therapy delivers strong magnetic, low-frequency pulsed stimulation to affect...
Bedder says Axon Therapy delivers strong magnetic, low-frequency pulsed stimulation to affect the nerves causing chronic pain.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is the first VA in the country to use Axon Therapy to target peripheral nerve stimulation to reduce chronic pain in veterans.

Officials say Axon Therapy is painless and 10,000 times stronger than any wearable magnetic device.

“Some of our Veterans have only needed to be treated a couple times and have seen such durable results, they haven’t needed to come back in for further treatment, said Dr. Marshall Bedder, a Navy combat Veteran and VA Augusta’s Chief of Pain Management.

MORE | Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests

Bedder says Axon Therapy delivers strong magnetic, low-frequency pulsed stimulation to affect the nerves causing chronic pain.

“When you have chronic pain, pain messages are being sent to your brain every minute,” said Bedder. “Over time, it changes the synaptic makeup. When the Axon magnetic waveform comes in, evidence shows it reverses some of those negative synaptic connections that were formed from pain.”

MORE | Aiken leaders reject location of Parker’s Kitchen - for now

Since May 2022, Bedder and his team have provided Axon Therapy, and they say it’s proven to reduce nerve pain over long periods.

One veteran traveled from Bethesda, Maryland, to Augusta to receive therapy for his chronic pain. He said his results provided him relief to perform a 110-kilometer bike ride.

“It is very exciting to provide veterans a safe alternative therapy with sustained relief of pain and no risk of harmful side effects like those seen with opioids,” said Vanessa Croley, VA Augusta’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Coordinator. “This innovation brings new hope to veterans and the loved ones who care for them.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Mitchell
Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Fans upset about lack of tickets, prices for comedy show
Water gushes from the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Dam on June 14, 2023.
WATCH: Water gushes from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home

Latest News

University Parkway accident
1 person taken to hospital after lawn mower accident in Aiken
Richmond County deputies search for 11-, 12-year-old boys
Truck and lawn mower tractor accident on University Parkway
Amy Colbert and her husband are getting ready to throw Betty’s Bash
‘Betty’s Bash Paddle Race’ celebrates Riverside Park in Evans
Augusta Regional Airport
Airline deals with smoky odor in cabin at Augusta airport