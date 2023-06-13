Two Batesburg residents plead guilty to trafficking migrants across the border, forcing them to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A labor trafficking case brought two defendants before a federal judge in Lexington County.

The sentencing of Enrique Balcazar and Elizabeth Balcazar, both from Batesburg, were scheduled for court on Tuesday.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit labor trafficking and fraud in foreign labor contracting.

The indictment alleges the defendants forced victims to work excessive hours, failed to pay their wages and threatened victims with deportation.

Enrique Balcazar — who ran their family business, Balcazar Nature Harvesting — is sentenced to two 40-month sentences to be served consecutively and is expected to be deported after his released.

Elizabeth Balcazar, who was out on bond at the time of the hearing, was ordered to be supervised by the courts for three years and serve 100 hours of community service.

Both Enrique Balcazar and his daughter, Elizabeth Balcazar, will have to pay restitution.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

