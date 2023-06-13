Submit Photos/Videos
Report: Child given hot sauce as punishment at Bennettsville daycare

Latavia Kelly (left) and Liquenna Jacobs (right)
Latavia Kelly (left) and Liquenna Jacobs (right)(Bennettsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two employees at a Bennettsville daycare face charges relating to alleged unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to the Bennettsville Police Department, police were called to the First United Methodist Church on E. Main Street on Friday where an employee told officers the child’s mother called, upset, alleging a daycare employee put hot sauce in her son’s mouth as a punishment.

According to the report, the child told his mother about the “punishment,” saying it made him sick and he was forced to clean it up.

The employee said she watched a video that allegedly showed the incident and was “disturbed,” the report states.

The employee told officers

According to the report, the video depicts a boy who appeared upset and was pushing chairs, “not wanting to listen.” The employee then allegedly grabbed the boy by his arm and forcibly pulled him over to a storage area.

The employee is then seen reaching into a cubbing hole and pulling out a clear plastic bag of liquid, then forcing some of the liquid into the boy’s mouth.

The report says the boy began crying and the employee continued forcing the liquid into his mouth for several minutes before taking the boy back to his seat.

As he was taken back to his seat, the child is seen on video spitting or vomiting, the report states. He is then taken back to the storage area for cleaning supplies to wipe up what he spit out.

The employee was identified in the report as Latavia Kelley, 20, of Bennettsville.

According to the report, the child’s parents also called the Bennettsville Police Department to report the incident.

Police charged Kelley with unlawful conduct toward a child. A second employee, Liqueena Jacobs, 30, of Bennettsville, is charged with failure to report.

