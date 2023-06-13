Mom accused of leaving toddler home alone while delivering DoorDash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old mother is behind bars after allegedly leaving her 22-month-old son home alone, according to authorities.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Shania Sydney Sebastian was arrested on Sunday and is charged with cruelty to children-causes excessive physical or mental pain, and cruelty to animals.

When deputies responded, they met with the child’s grandmother, who said she believed her grandson was locked inside the apartment by himself.

She said her son, the child’s father, told her Sebastian would leave the child alone while she went to DoorDash from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Deputies attempted to contact Sebastian at the apartment but could not get her to answer. They also noticed her car was not in the parking lot. They also tried to reach her by phone.

Columbia County Fire Rescue responded to the scene with a ladder, and deputies were able to gain access to the back patio. Once on the patio, deputies found an unlocked door and entered the apartment.

Officials say no adults were found inside the apartment, and the 22-month-old was located in a back bedroom closet with the door shut. He was sleeping on the floor, wrapped in a blanket, and surrounded by trash and other small items, which officials say he could have easily choked on.

First responders found several bruises on his body, with what appeared to be fecal matter in one of his ears, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inside of the apartment was in “deplorable condition,” and the floors were covered in trash, animal feces, and dirty diapers. Officials say the apartment also had a strong smell of fecal matter and urine.

According to officials, five cats were found locked in a bedroom, with no water, fly-infested, and cat feces covered the floor. A bird was found locked in a closet, with bird feces covering the walls and floor. A pit bull was found roaming the apartment and a tarantula was found on the kitchen counter in a plastic container.

Animal control responded to the scene and took possession of all the animals.

DFACS responded to the scene and placed the boy into the custody of his grandmother. Deputies attempted to contact Sebastian again but were unsuccessful.

Sebastian arrived at 3:52 a.m., where she was taken into custody. She told officials she had been out delivering DoorDash orders, and she left him unattended because the car seat is not good for his spine.

Officials say she was only concerned about her animals and never asked about her son or his condition.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.