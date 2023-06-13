Local pastors team up law enforcement to stop crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From roundtable discussions to rallies and balloon releases, it’s almost every weekend now the community is coming together to put an end to violence before it happens.

But when it comes to breaking the cycle, the biggest question is- how? or what does that look like?

Balloon releases always seem to happen after the fact.

As for getting ahead of the problem, leaders with “Community In Action” say it’s not just about community policing and bringing people together through events and discussions. It’s also about building trust with local law enforcement.

“Yes, we as a community need to stand up and take matters into our own hands at times. But the police department also needs to do their job as well,” said Dr. Darryl Nettles of CSRA Community in Action.

Reverend Anthony Walker of CSRA Community in Action said: “I know that they do the best that they can, but we have to also make sure that all of our presence is known.”

There are lots of different groups across the river region working toward the same goal and these leaders tell News 12 they hope one day they can all come together and create a change.

Nettles said: “If you’re gonna preach community policing, there has to be an element of trust between the community and the police department.”

Until they come together, they’ll continue holding events.

They held a rally last week, but if you missed that one, they’ll be gathering at least once a month.

If you want to get involved with Community in Action, you can contact Reverend Anthony Walker at 706-627-1424, Dr. Larry Fryer at 706-399-1292, or Dr. Darryl Nettles at 706-339-1970.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.