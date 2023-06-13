Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Intern program helps Richmond County students learn hands-on skills

“Students to Work” Internship Program
“Students to Work” Internship Program(wrdw)
By Emma Ellis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The goal of the “Students to Work” Internship Program is to give students hands-on experience in the workforce before they ever get out of high school.

It’s for rising high school juniors and seniors in Richmond County through the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes this program will be beneficial to students and businesses. They pair students with local businesses each year to work as paid interns. They learn hands-on skills that you can’t learn in a classroom.

MORE | New Augusta murals, sculptures spark community involvement

Lane Keen, owner of Keen Signs and Graphics, says taking on an intern is a way for his business to give back to the community.

“What we’ve been doing is teaching them sign-making, which involves a lot of hands-on work. They’re learning how to use tools in the shop and how to work safely,” said Keen.

Camden Wray, “Students to Work” intern, said: “I’ve never done anything like this in manufacturing, so I’ve learned literally something every day.”

The program hopes to support the Richmond County School System’s vision to create a competitive school system where all students graduate and are college or career ready.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta
Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
On the I-520 off-ramp at Windsor Spring Road, a dump truck had fully rolled over onto its top...
Dump truck rolls over at Bobby Jones Expressway, Windsor Spring
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken

Latest News

Georgia digital driver's license
Ga. digital license users hit milestone in less than a month
Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta Prep gets $500,000 boost to scholarship program
Botany Bay
One-Tank Trip: Botany Bay is a different kind of beach trip