Intern program helps Richmond County students learn hands-on skills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The goal of the “Students to Work” Internship Program is to give students hands-on experience in the workforce before they ever get out of high school.

It’s for rising high school juniors and seniors in Richmond County through the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes this program will be beneficial to students and businesses. They pair students with local businesses each year to work as paid interns. They learn hands-on skills that you can’t learn in a classroom.

Lane Keen, owner of Keen Signs and Graphics, says taking on an intern is a way for his business to give back to the community.

“What we’ve been doing is teaching them sign-making, which involves a lot of hands-on work. They’re learning how to use tools in the shop and how to work safely,” said Keen.

Camden Wray, “Students to Work” intern, said: “I’ve never done anything like this in manufacturing, so I’ve learned literally something every day.”

The program hopes to support the Richmond County School System’s vision to create a competitive school system where all students graduate and are college or career ready.

