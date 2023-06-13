How S.C. task force aims to tackle state’s teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recommendations aimed at turning around South Carolina’s growing teacher shortage are now in the hands of the State Board of Education.

The head of a task force that’s been researching and developing this report presented the final product to the group Tuesday.

Of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force’s 23 total recommendations, some will require action from the General Assembly.

But others will only need approval from the State Department of Education and State Board to implement.

“We all have to work together if this is going to help our children,” said Barbara Nielsen, task force chairwoman.

The recommendations are divided among four main categories: compensation and evaluation, recruitment, educator preparation, and working conditions.

Nearly half the 23 recommendations fall under the South Carolina Department of Education’s purview.

They include a public relations campaign to enhance public respect for the profession, reevaluating state standards and assessments, and guaranteeing more teachers get daily break or planning time.

The task force is asking the state Department of Education to report annually on progress toward these goals – for at least the next three years.

“We will be coming to you and asking you, ‘Well, what’s been done about this, what’s been done about that?’ I don’t think any of us expect every single word, you know what I’m saying? Things evolve, and people have other ideas that are creative, but you’re going to have a huge responsibility,” Nielsen said.

Some of these proposals already have the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster – including raising the statewide starting salary for teachers up to $50,000 by 2026.

