Here’s what’s still NOT back to normal after Augusta cyberattack

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While a lot of city of Augusta operations are back to normal after a cyberattack, three main areas are still recovering, city officials said Tuesday.

Since a May 21 cyberattack brought many city operations to a crawl, both the internal information technology team and outside cybersecurity specialists have been working to restore services.

“As a result of our efforts to restore Augusta’s network and service operations, many Augusta functions are fully operational,” city officials said Tuesday in a news release.

However, three major systems are still in the process of being restored:

Geographic information systems.

The enterprise asset management system that depends upon GIS.

The solid-waste operations system.

These services are expected to be restored within the next two weeks, city officials said.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the extent to which any sensitive personal information was impacted by this incident,” the city said.

The city last week reset and revalidated its user credentials and restored internet access.

The city again says it hasn’t been in contact with a hacker group that’s claimed responsibility.

The city also said not to expect much more information in the future.

“Moving forward, Augusta will not be providing weekly updates given the restoration of Augusta operations,” the news release stated.

The news release came a few days after news broke that the city hired the Mullen Coughlin legal firm and Charles River Associates to help deal with the cyberattack.

Joe Kingland, CEO of Blue Team Alpha, which helps organizations defend and recover from cyber attacks, said Charles River Associates is a “very, very well-known digital forensics and incident response firm.”

“Their job is really to figure out what happened and also remove the attacker from the environment,” Kingland said.

On its website, Mullen Coughlin describes itself as “a law firm uniquely dedicated exclusively to representing organizations facing data privacy events, information security incidents, and the need to address these risks before a crisis hits.” The firm notes on its website that owners of breached systems are legally and sometimes contractually required to quickly take certain steps to investigate and respond. The firm says its services in these cases include directing the investigation into the incident – often along with law enforcement agencies – and determining who needs to be notified and how.

