Georgia Senator leads the way on AI public policy panel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artificial intelligence is blurring the lines between true and fake. Senator Jon Ossoff is leading a panel investigating artificial intelligence and its impact on basic human rights.

“What does AI mean for freedom, safety, and opportunity? What are the existential risks? The implications for daily life? How must our laws adapt? Congress must properly understand this revolutionary technology. Next week, Senator Blackburn and I will advance the Senate’s study of machine learning and AI,” Chairman Ossoff said.

The first day of the panel began with testimony from Jennifer Destefano. The mother from Arizona spoke about the risk of AI in life, especially for kids and minors.

“No longer can we trust seeing is believing or I heard it with my own ears or even the sound of your own child’s voice,” she shared with the room.

Destefano shared that she received a phone call from an unknown number. On the other hand, she thought she heard her daughter’s voice asking for help. A man then demanded she paid a ransom.

“That voice, it was her. It was 100% her. It still shakes me, it’s very real. That’s a fear that no mother ever wants to experience,” said Destefano.

Destefano would like to see legislation to protect families from a similar attack.

Professor Rajiv Garg teaches a class on AI speech technology at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. He said that voice cloning technology has advanced very quickly. It can use clips to mimic someone’s voice.

“As the computer’s processes are evolving, it’s in the hands of everyone. AI can learn to evolve, this is what people are afraid of, and this is where we need to build policies,” said Garg.

Over the next several weeks, Congress will be hearing witness testimony on what policies could be put in place to safeguard families.

To protect your family, it’s recommended you turn your social media profiles to private. A public page could make you a target for a similar attack.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.